The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the final answer keys of the Sub-Inspectors Preliminary Written Test 2023. Candidates can check and download the final answer keys from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities. The preliminary answer key was released on February 20.

As per the notice, 1553 objections were received. “The subject experts verified each of the objections. There are no changes in the answer key to 1st Paper. However, one question in 2nd Paper has multiple correct answers. The Final Answer Key is placed on the website for ready reference,” the notice said.

Steps to check AP Police SI final answer key 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on SCT SI final answer key link The AP Police SI final answer key will appear on screen,

Download and check.

AP Police SI FINAL KEY PAPER 1.

AP Police SI FINAL KEY PAPER 2.

The AP Police SI results have been declared in which 57,923 candidates have qualified the prelim exam. They are now eligible for physical tests. The scanned OMR Sheet will be available on the website till 11 AM on March 4 for download.