Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the official notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in from March 3, 2023.

The last date for submission of the online applications without a late fee is April 10, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 12 to 14, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. The exam for Engineering (E) will be held on May 7, 8 and 9 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and the exam for Agriculture & Medical (AM) is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Registration Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PH category applying for E or AM examination will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to other category candidates applying for E or AM. The application fee for unreserved category candidates applying for E and AM will have to pay the fee of Rs 1800, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to SC/ST and PH candidates for E and AM.

About TS EAMCET 2023

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

