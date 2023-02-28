FCI Category 3 result 2022 expected today
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is expected to announce the result today for exams to various Non-Executive Category-III posts in various zone. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website recruitmentfci.in.
The FCI Category 3 phase 1 exam was held on January 1 to 21, 2023.
“The Result of Phase I as well as Call Letter download link of Phase II will be hosted on FCI website by 28.02.2023 tentatively,” said a notice. The qualified candidates will appear for Phase 2 exam on March 5.
The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).
Here’s FCI Grade 3 result notice.
Steps to download FCI Cat 3 result 2023:
- Visit official website recruitmentfci.in
- Go to ‘Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III’
- Click on the result link (when available)
- Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth
- The FCI Category 3 result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.