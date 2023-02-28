The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is expected to announce the result today for exams to various Non-Executive Category-III posts in various zone. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The FCI Category 3 phase 1 exam was held on January 1 to 21, 2023.

“The Result of Phase I as well as Call Letter download link of Phase II will be hosted on FCI website by 28.02.2023 tentatively,” said a notice. The qualified candidates will appear for Phase 2 exam on March 5.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).

