The Punjab Police recruitment board will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in the district police and armed police cadres of the Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in upto 11.55 PM till February 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 288 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 144 vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 posts for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 28 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university, or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Examination Fee Total General 800 800 1600 Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM 750 0 750 SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only 750 200 950 Economically Weaker Sections(EWS) 750 200 950

Steps to apply for Punjab Police SI posts

Visit official website punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — Punjab Police Recruitment for Various Posts-2023

Click on the SI registration link and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Punjab Police SI posts.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage-I (Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper I, Paper II and Paper III, of which Paper III shall be qualifying in nature), Stage-II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test) and Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.