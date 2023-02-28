Central Bank of India has released the admit card for the post of Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream) and Senior Manager Scale III (Mainstream). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted by IBPS on March 4, 2023. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream) and 200 for Senior Manager Scale III ( Mainstream) posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link under RECRUITMENT OF CM IN SCALE IV AND SM IN SCALE III IN - MAINSTREAM_ Call letters and other Documents Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be done through on-line written test and personal interview.

