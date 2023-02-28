The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam city and date intimation letter for UGC NET December 2022 Phase III today, February 28. Eligible candidates can download the intimation letter from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification. The admit card shall be issued later.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase III exam is scheduled to be conducted between March 3 to 6 in two shifts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Phase III exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”

Key in your login details and submit The UGC NET phase 3 exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.