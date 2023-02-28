Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Chief Managers in Senior Management Grade Scale IV and Senior Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale III and Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II and Assistant Managers in Junior Management Grade Scale I in Specialists Officers (IT) and in Mainstream. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till March 15, 2023.

The exam and the interview is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March/April, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 147 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 850. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY” under RECRUITMENT OF CHIEF MANAGERS IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE IV AND SENIOR MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE III AND MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE II AND ASSISTANT MANAGERS IN JUNIOR MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE I IN SPECIALISTS OFFICERS Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be through on-line written test and/or coding test and /or personal interview and/or any other mode which Bank may decide.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.