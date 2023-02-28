Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for Junior Executive Assistant typing test. Eligible candidates can download their admission letter from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the typing test is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2023, in eight centres in Bhubaneshwar. The typing test in English will be held from 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM and the test in computer application will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 2.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

