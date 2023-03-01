Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will today, March 1, close the online application window for the Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Combined Librarian exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 13 and 14, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 12 Interview posts- College Librarian (8), Librarian and Information Officer (1), and District Library Officer (3); and 23 Non-Interview posts- Library Assistant (2) and Librarian and Information Assistant Grade II (21).

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A Master’s Degree for Interview posts and a Bachelor’s degree for non-interview posts. More details in the notification below:

Here’s TNPSC Librarian notification 2023.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the examination fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Librarian recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Now click on Apply Now against Road Inspector posts Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.