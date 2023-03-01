The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has releases the result scorecard of the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL mark sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in till March 13 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted from December 1 to 13 and the results were announced on February 9.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-l), 2022 on 09.02.2023. Marks of (Tier-l), CGLE 2022 were made live on the website of the Commission with effect from 27.07.2023 lo 13.03.2023,” reads the notification.

Steps to check SSC CGL scorecard 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using Registered ID and Password Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CGL’ Click on the result link for the relevant post The SSC CGL Tier 1 marksheet will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination. Over 62,000 candidates have cleared the tier 1 exam. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled from March 2 to 7.

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.