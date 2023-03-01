The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has deferred the release of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar paper 2 exam 2021 scorecard. As per the notification, the scorecard will be released on March 7. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard from the official website ssc.nic.in till March 20, 2023.

Earlier, the scorecard was scheduled to be released on February 28, 2023.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam 2021 was held on November 6 as a descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. As per the result notice, 14,039 candidates for MTS and 12,185 candidates for Havaldar have cleared the tier 2 exam. Such candidates are provisionally shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

Steps to check SSC MTS, Havaldar Tier 2 scorecard