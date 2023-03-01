Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will soon close the online application window for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms till March 6.

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam will be conducted from June 8 to fill 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh

Here’s MPPEB PNST 2022 rulebook.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: A candidate must be 17-28 years of age as of July 1, 2022. The upper age limit has category-specific relaxations.

Educational qualification: A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background with at least 45% marks.

Based on the scores of PNST 2022, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for academic session 2022-23.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the online form link Click on PNST 2022 application link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PNST 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.