FCI Category 3 Phase II admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitmentfci.in.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for recruitment to various Non-Executive Category-III Phase II in various zone. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitmentfci.in.
Candidates who have been declared qualified in Phase I will have to appear for the Phase 2 examination. The Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5.
The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website www.recruitmentfci.in
- On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022.”
- Click on “To download the Call Letter of Phase-II exam with respect to Advt. No. 01/2022-FCI Cat-III” link
- Key in you login details, and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.