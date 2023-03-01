The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for recruitment to various Non-Executive Category-III Phase II in various zone. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitmentfci.in.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in Phase I will have to appear for the Phase 2 examination. The Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5,043 vacancies (2388 North Zone, 989 South Zone, 768 East Zone, 713 West Zone and 185 North East Zone).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.recruitmentfci.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/ 2022-FCI Category-III dated 03.09.2022.” Click on “To download the Call Letter of Phase-II exam with respect to Advt. No. 01/2022-FCI Cat-III” link Key in you login details, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.