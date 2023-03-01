Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023 with late fee of Rs 3000. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till March 10, 2023.

Candidates from unreserved and EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 3500, whereas Rs 3250 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/PwD category candidates. Applicants can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects. The test date will be announced later.

The MP SET will consist of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 will be of 1-hour duration of 100 marks and Paper 2 of 2-hour duration of 200 marks.

Here’s MP SET 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for the MP SET.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree in related subject with 55% marks.

Steps to apply for MP SET 2023



Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against M.P. State Eligibility Test 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MP SET 2023.