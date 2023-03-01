Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates of the Group 2 Services exam 2022 for various posts. Candidates can check the exam notice from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and 30 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The detailed schedule will be released later. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website one week before the exam i.e. August 23.

“It is hereby informed that, the candidates who have applied for the post of Group-II Services (General Recruitment) vide Notification No.28/2022, the Commission decided to conduct the Examination for the above said notification on 29/08/2023 & 30/08/2023,” the notice said.

Here’s TSPSC Group 2 exam date 2033 notice.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.