Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test 2022. Candidates can download their MPPEB Abkari answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Excise Constable exam was conducted on February 20, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 200 Excise Constable (Karyapalik) vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by March 3 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

Steps to download MPPEB Excise Constable answer key 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Question Objection - Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test (For Excise Department M.P.) - 2022’ Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Abkari answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Excise Constable answer key 2023.