The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket today for the Police Constable physical tests. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable PMT / PET will be held from March 13. The admit card/call letter will be available for download for candidates who have submitted the Stage 2 online application. The last date for downloading admit card is March 10 (3.00 PM).

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the AP Police Constable Main examination. After the physical tests, the Final Written Test will be held in last week of April, the notice said.

Here’s AP Police Constable PET/PMT exam notice.

Steps to download AP Police Constable admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on SCT PC hall ticket link Key in your Registration Number, Mobile Number, date of birth and submit

The AP Police Constable hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP Police Constable hall ticket 2023.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.