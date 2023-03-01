The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the re-exam date for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 Skill Test that was cancelled on February 15. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer skill test was scheduled on February 15 but was cancelled. The test will now be held on March 10.

“It is informed that the Commission has now decided to re-conduct the said Skill Test on 10.03.2023. The Skill Test will be conducted for only those candidates who had actually appeared in the Skill Test dated 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2),” the notice said.

Here’s SSC Stenographer skill test re-exam notice.

The SSC Stenographer exam result was announced on January 9. A total of 13,100 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.