The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the exam calendar for the year 2023. Candidates can check the APSSB annual exam calendar from the official website apssb.nic.in.

According to the calendar, the Board will release the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2023 notification on April 28. The APSSB CGLE 2023 written exam will be held on September 30, followed by the skill test on October 25.

The Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 notification will be issued on May 3. The PET/PST round will be conducted from October 1 onwards, followed by APSSB CSLE 2023 written exam scheduled on November 26.

The Board will release the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2023 notification on June 28. The APSSB CHSL 2023 written test will be held on September 17 while the skill test has been scheduled on October 31.

Here’s APSSB exam calendar 2023.