Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam notification on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC CCE prelims exam 2022 will be conducted on March 26 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: General Studies I- 10.00 AM to 12 noon and General Studies II- 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The list of candidates along with roll numbers will be issued on March 4. The APSC prelims admit card will be released on March 6.

Here’s APSC CCE exam date 2023 notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).