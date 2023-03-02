Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit cards today for prelim exams for the posts of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ)) under the Regular Teacher-2022 recruitment. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC TGT prelim exam for Arts, Science (PCM) & Science (CBZ) will be held from March 10 to 13 in computer-based mode. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and will be of 2 hours in duration. The admit card will be released on March 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies including TGT Arts: 1970, TGT PCM: 1419 and TGT CBZ: 1205.

Steps to download OSSC TGT admit card 2023:

