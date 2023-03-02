Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of March 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads. The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

The posts include Regular Teacher TGT, Junior Executive Assistant, Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exam and Welfare Extension Officer.

OSSC calendar March 2023

Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
Junior Executive Assistant-2022 Typing Test March 6
Regular Teachers of Govt Secondary Schools-2022 Preliminary exam March 10-13
CPGL Specialist Exam-2022 Preliminary exam March 26
Welfare Extension Officer 2021 Certificate verification & Viva Voce March 23 onward
Junior Executive Assistant-2022 Certificate verification March 31 onward