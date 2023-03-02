Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2023 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of March 2023. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads. The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

The posts include Regular Teacher TGT, Junior Executive Assistant, Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exam and Welfare Extension Officer.