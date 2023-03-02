Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test or PSTET 2023 online registration will close today for eligible applicants. Candidates can apply at the official website pstet2023.org.

The PSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2023. As per National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, candidates who passed D.El.Ed. Course / B.Ed. Course or appearing in the course can appear in the examination.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper 1 for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for candidates who wan to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

Application fee

General /OBC: Single paper- Rs 1000, Both Papers: Rs 2000

SC / ST / Differently Abled: Single paper- Rs 500, Both Papers: Rs 1000

Steps to apply for PSTET 2023:

Visit the official website pstet2023.org On the homepage, click on the registration tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PSTET 2023.