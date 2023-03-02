LBS Centre, Kerala has declared the result of the state eligibility test (Kerala SET 2023). Candidates can download their results from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SET 2023 examination was conducted on January 22 and the provisional answer keys were released on January 2. The State Eligibility Test is organised to qualify candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

Steps to check Kerala SET result 2023:

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on SET 2023 answer key link Click on the ‘Jan-2023 Result’ link Enter your ROLL No. and submit The Kerala SET result appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download Kerala SET result 2023.