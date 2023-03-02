UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 result declared; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final result of the 2019 Junior Assistant recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.
The document verification (DV) round was conducted from February 3 to April 30 in two sessions- 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1403 vacancies.
Steps to download Junior Assistant 2019 result
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant 2019 result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.