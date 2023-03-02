Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Phase I results for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bsf.gov.in.

The 1st phase result (i.e PST and Documentation) for recruitment to the post of ASI (Steno) and HC (Min) in BSF through direct entry exam 2021-22 was conducted from December 21, 2022, to January 28, 2023, under the aegis of 17 BSF Recruitment Agencies (RAs).

The schedule for 2nd Phase i.e. written examination will be intimated through SMS/e-mail in due course of time to download the e-admit card.

“All qualified candidates are further informed to bring two colour passport size photographs, two colour printed copies of e-admit card, blue ball pen/paper for rough work and one photo identification card in original viz. Voter Identity Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Aadhaar Card etc. for admission to centre of Written Examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “DECLARATION OF 1st PHASE RESULT (I.E. PST and DOCUMENTATION) FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASI (STENO) AND HC (MIN) IN BSF THROUGH DIRECT ENTRY EXAM 2021-22” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 323 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of ASI and 312 for Head Constable posts.

