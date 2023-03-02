Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon open the online application correction window for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from March 4 to 6 at tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15-16. The written examination (Objective Type) will be held in Hyderabad. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.