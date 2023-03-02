Punjab Education Recruitment Board has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 11.40 AM and 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5994 vacancies.

Direct link to written exam notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com Go to ‘Latest Recruitments—Recruitment of 5994 ETT Teachers -2022’ Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.