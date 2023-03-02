Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in till March 4.

The TNPSC CESS exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Vacancy Details

The TNPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1083 posts.

Overseer / Junior Draughting Officer: 794

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department: 236

Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department: 18

Draughtsman, Grade - III: 10

Foreman, Grade II: 25

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 37 years for Overseer / Junior Draughting Officer post and 32 for all others. The limit is relaxed for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes.

Educational Qualification: A Diploma in Civil Engineering for Junior Draughting Officer/ Draughtsman and Diploma in Mechanical Engineering for Foreman. More details in the notification below:

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the examination fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Now click on Apply Now against Road Inspector posts Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

