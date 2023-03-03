Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the admit card for the posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hc.ap.nic.in.

The AP High Court Civil Judge written examinations are scheduled to be conducted on March 18 — 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Civil Law), 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Criminal Law) and and March 19 — 9.00 AM to 12 noon (English -Translating and Essay Writing).

The exam will be held at Dr YSR, ANU College of Engineering and Technology, Aacharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna University, Guntur-522510, Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download AP High Court admit card 2023:

Visit the official website hc.ap.nic.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judges admit card link Key in your USER ID, password and submit

The AP High Court admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP High Court admit card 2023.