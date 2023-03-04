Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till March 31, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 1 to 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies.

The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other details available in the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for Assistant Professor posts Fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

