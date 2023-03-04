Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad has started the online application process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in April 30, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 2 to 4, 2023.

The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from May 21 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

TS PGECET 2023 will be conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

Registration Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100 per test, whereas Rs 600 per test is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates. In case a candidate

wants to appear for more than one test, separate registration fee has to be paid accordingly.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2023

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Step 1: Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.