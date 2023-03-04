Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) or MahaCET will today, March 4, close the online registration window for MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023.

The examination is being held for admission to Professional Courses in admission to the first year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree in MBA/MMS course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the Universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% in case of candidates of backward class categories, Economically Weaker Section and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from backward class [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only.

Steps to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MAH MBA CET 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.