Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25, 2023.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 24th & 25th June, 2023. The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023,” reads the notification.

Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the declaration of the final result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2023.

The UPSC Geoscientist prelims 2023 was conducted on February 19, 2023, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam was held at various exam centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

Steps to download Geoscientist result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” Now click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

