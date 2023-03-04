Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam (ESE) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Engineering Services Main Examination scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 2023. The admit card will be released 3 week before the exam.

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 was conducted on February 19, 2023.

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the Examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023 to be held on 25th June, 2023. The candidates may download their e‐Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2023,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Geoscientist result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” Now click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ESE Prelims result 2023.

