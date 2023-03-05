NEET UG 2023 registrations to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check details here
NTA is expected to commence the online registration process for NEET UG 2023 soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to commence the online registration process for NEET UG 2023 today, March 5. Once open, eligible candidates will b able to apply for the exam on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
As per the exam calendar released earlier, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.
Steps to apply for NEET UG 2023
- Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Registration for NEET(UG)-2023”
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference