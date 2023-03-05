National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to commence the online registration process for NEET UG 2023 today, March 5. Once open, eligible candidates will b able to apply for the exam on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the exam calendar released earlier, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2023