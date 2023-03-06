The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the exam city and date intimation letter for UGC NET December 2022 Phase IV today. Eligible candidates can download the intimation letter from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification. The admit card shall be issued later.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and 12 in two shifts.

Here’s UGC NET 2022 phase 4 exam notice.

Steps to download UGC NET phase 4 exam city slip:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022”

Key in your login details and submit The UGC NET phase 4 exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check UGC NET 2022 phase 4 exam city.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The exam for the remaining nine subjects will be conducted after March 12, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly.