Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to April 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies.

Steps to download MP Patwari admit card 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for ‘Group-2 (Sub Group -4)‘ Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Patwari admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPPEB Patwari admit card 2023.