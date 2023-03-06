Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the exam dates for the Technical Combined Main Examination 2022. The online registration process has commenced today for eligible candidates at the official website mpsconline.gov.in. The last day to register is March 20.

The MPSC Technical prelim exam 2022 was held on December 15 and the results were announced on February 27. Qualified candidates eligible to appear for the Main exam have to register for the relevant service exam. The MPSC Technical Services recruitment drive is being conducted for 378 vacancies.

The MPSC Technical Main exams will be held in April for four different services.

Here’s MPSC Technical Main exam 2022 notification.

MPSC Technical Main exam date 2023 Exam Date Maharashtra Forest Service Main Exam 2022 April 16, Sunday Maharashtra Architectural Engineering Services Main Exam 2022 April 23, Sunday Maharashtra Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Services Main Exam 2022 April 23, Sunday Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Exam 2022 April 23, Sunday

Application Fee

Open-category candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved ones are to pay Rs 344.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification carefully before applying.

Steps to apply for MPSC Technical Main exam 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.