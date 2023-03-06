Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Final Written Examinations for various posts of Sub-Inspector. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Main exams for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 11, 26, April 8, and 9.

The exam hall tickets have been released for SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) posts to be held on March 11. The tests will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM respectively.

After downloading the Hall Tickets, candidates shall take a printout on an A4 size paper on both sides and affix his / her passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail.

Here’s TS Police SI Mains hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TS Police SI Mains hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on ‘FWE HALL TICKET FOR SCT SI IT & CO / ASI FPB’ Login using Mobile Number and password The TS Police SI Mains hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TSLPRB SI Mains hall ticket 2023.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

Here’s TS Police Main exam timetable.