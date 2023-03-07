The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for NEET (UG) 2023 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in till April 6.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 (Sunday) for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM).

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B),” reads the notice.

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s NEET UG 2023 official notice.

Here’s NEET UG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. There is no upper age limit.

Candidates who are appearing or have cleared their Class 12th board exams with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology with English as a core subject from a recognised board are eligible to appear for NEET-UG.

Application Fee

The application fee for general category is Rs 1700, whereas Rs 1600 is applicable to general-EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender will have to pay Rs 1000. Candidates from outside India will have to pay Rs 9500.

Steps to apply for NEET UG 2023:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “NEET(UG) 2023 Registration”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023.