The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon release the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase IV. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The phase IV exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and 12, 2023.

“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, UGC NET Phase 4 exam city intimation letter was released.

Steps to download UGC NET Phase 4 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase 4 admit card link Key in your Application No. and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.