The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The PMT/PET is scheduled to commence on and from March 15, 2023.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT and PET arena. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates (by post only). Candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the above-mentioned websites for further update, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on “Recruitment—Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021” Click on “Download e-Admit card for PMT & PET” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

