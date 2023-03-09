Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment examination (computer-based test) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 731 vacancies.

Steps to download VAS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicants’ appearance in the CBT examination and oral test is compulsory.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.