Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test or PSTET 2023 admit cards have been released for the registered candidates. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website pstet2023.org.

The PSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2023. As per National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, candidates who passed D.El.Ed. Course / B.Ed. Course or appearing in the course can appear in the examination.

Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper 1 for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for candidates who wan to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.

Steps to download PSTET admit card 2023

Visit the official website pstet2023.org Go to the candidate’s login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PSTET admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.