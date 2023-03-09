State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the online application process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org till April 7. Online registration and confirmation of application form (with additional Late Fee of Rs 500 for all categories) can be done from April 8 to 15.

The MHT CET 2023 will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group, according to the exam calendar issued earlier.

The MHT-CET 2023 will be conducted online mode (Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Here’s MHT CET 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed or appeared for HSC (12th / Equivalent Examination). In case of reservation, candidates must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 31, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State is Rs 600.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2023:

Visit the official website mhtcet2023.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference

