The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the result of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) session 1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on February 19, 2023.

“The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks,” reads the notification. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA courses in colleges in Kerala.

Steps to download KMAT 2023 result

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KMAT 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.