The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will today, March 10, close the online application window for recruitment to 300+ non-teaching vacancies in different posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The JNU non-teaching recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 388 vacancies in 40 different posts in Group A, B adn C pay levels. These include 106 Junior Assistant posts, 79 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), 22 Stenographers, 49 Mess Helpers, 22 Engineering Attendants and others.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on March 31, 2023. The limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to recruitment notification.

Here’s JNU non-teaching recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

Posts of Group A- Rs 1500 (UR/EWS/OBC) and Rs 1000 (SC/ST/Women).

Posts of Group B and C- Rs 1000 (UR/EWS/OBC) and Rs 600 (SC/ST/Women).

Steps to apply for JNU recruitment 2023

Visit website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘JNU RECRUITMENT -2023 FOR NON-TEACHING POSTS’ and click on apply link Go to New registration to create profile Apply for the desired post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The written and skill tests will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The weightage for written test (Paper-I & Paper-II) will be 70% and for Interview/Personality Test will be 30%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.