GAIL Gas Limited has deferred the online registration dates for recruitment to the post of Senior Associate and Junior Associate. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website gailgas.com from March 17 (11.00 AM) onwards.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open today, March 10.

“Due to technical reason the submission of online application will be made available w.e.f. 17.03.2023 (11:00 AM). Inconvenience caused is regretted,” reads the notification.

The last date to apply for the vacancies till April 10 upto 6.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12

Sr. Associate (Marketing): 06

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 06

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 02

Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 06

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.