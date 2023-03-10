The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Retired Bank Officers of SBI, e-ABs and other PSBs on Contractual Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till March 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 868 Retired Bank Officer posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK OFFICER OF SBI, e-ABs & OTHER PSBs ON CONTRACT BASIS”

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of shortlisting and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.